بحيلة غير متوقعة.. رجل يفقد 4 كيلو في أسبوع واحد فقط
كتبت- شيماء مرسي
التخلص من الوزن الزائد قد يكون مهمة صعبة، بغض النظر عن النظام الغذائي أو التمارين الرياضية التي يمارسها الشخص.
وكشف رجل بريطاني يدعى "ketorecipes" خلال مقطع فيديو عبر حسابه الشخصي بمنصة "تيك توك" عن حيلة غير متوقعة ساعدته على فقدان 4 كيلو جرام في أسبوع واحد فقط من خلال اتباع روتين إفطار منتظم مليء بالبروتين والدهون الصحية، وفقا لصحيفة "إكسبريس" البريطانية.
وقال: "لقد فقدت 4 كيلو جرام الأسبوع الماضي من خلال تناول هذا الإفطار كل يوم، فهو غني بالبروتين والدهون الصحية، لذا فهو يبقيك ممتلئا".
وهذه الوصفة المكونة من الجبن القريش والبيض المسلوق قد تسهم في الشعور بالشبع، وذلك بفضل احتوائها على البروتين والدهون الصحية.
طريقة التحضير:
قومي بغلي البيض على النار لمدة 8 دقائق و25 ثانية وبعد ذلك أحضري إناء وضعي البيض مع قطعة جبنة قريش ونصف حبة أفوكادو وكزبرة طازجة وبصل أحمر مفروم وخيار وطماطم وفلفل حار.
وحصد مقطع الفيديو 283 ألف إعجاب و1800 تعليق.
وعلق أحد المتابعين قائلا: "تناول البيض في الصباح يجعلك تشعر بالشبع طوال اليوم".
بينما أشاد آخر: "البيض المقلي لذيذ جدا".
@ketorecipes BREAKFAST POWER BOWL . This is a simple breakfast that will keep you on track all day. The protein and healthy fats will keep you satiated and less hungry throughout the day. Plus, if losing weight is your thing, I had a variation of this for breakfast almost everyday last week and this helped me lose 3.5lbs on my first week back on plan! . Its super easy and its so good. As always, adjust whatever you want to your liking. . Here is how I made it: . 1.Start by making your medium-boiled eggs. I bring a pot of water to a boil, then drop eggs in right out of the fridge for a total of 8 mins 25 seconds. If you want a firmer egg, go a few seconds longer. If you want it more jammy, go with 7.5 mins or so. Whatever time you decide, when they’re done, bring them out of the hot water and drop into an ice bath for a few seconds to cool down. . 2. Grab your favorite bowl and add 1 serving of cottage cheese as the layer. If you dont like the curds, you can always process it to get it to be creamier. . 3.Next, remove your eggs from the ice bath, remove the shell, slice into your favorite shape, and add on top. . 4.Slice half an avocado (65g or so) and add to the bowl. . 5.Finally, add some lower calorie flavorful additions. I like to add fresh cilantro, some super finely diced red onion, and lots of truffle hot sauce. You can add whatever you like. Cucumbers, tomato, jalapeños would be great here too, for lower calorie additions. . 6.And top with some Chile lime seasoning and everything bagel seasoning. . If you try it, be sure to let me know what you think on SHREDHAPPENS . ENJOY! . . . . . . #lowcarb #lowcarbrecipes #ketorecipes #keto #healthyrecipes #goodmoodfood #whatsonmyplate #healthyfoodshare #breakfastideas ♬ original sound - Shredhappens
اقرأ أيضا:
العدو الأول لصحة القلب.. 3 مشروبات تسبب مرض السكري
علامات في أسفل ظهرك تنذر بوجود سرطان خطير.. احذر هذه الأعراض
يخفض نسبة السكر في الدم.. مشروب ساحر ينقص وزنك
تناولها على معدة فارغة.. 3 أطعمة تحسن صحة قلبك وتطرد السموم من جسمك
ماذا يحدث للكبد عند تناول فنجان قهوة يوميا؟.. لن تتوقع
فيديو قد يعجبك: